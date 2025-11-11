Gwinnett County honors service members with resource event

The Brief Gwinnett County moved its annual Veterans Day ceremony indoors due to cold weather but continued to honor service members with speeches and recognition. The event featured keynote speaker Retired Army Sgt. Maj. Kerry Dyer, who emphasized gratitude and the sacrifices veterans make. Following the ceremony, a Stand Down event connected veterans with local resources for healthcare, benefits, and employment support.



Cold weather couldn’t stop Gwinnett County from honoring those who served. The county’s annual Veterans Day ceremony was held indoors this year, followed by a special Stand Down event offering veterans access to resources and support services.

What we know:

The ceremony took place inside an auditorium due to chilly temperatures, but the message of gratitude remained front and center. Gwinnett County is home to about 30,000 veterans, and officials say the event is a meaningful way to thank them for their service and sacrifice.

Retired Army Sgt. Maj. Kerry Dyer, Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Veterans Service, served as the keynote speaker.

What they're saying:

"When we speak of veterans, we speak not only of battles fought, but lives lived in service — sleepless nights on watch, the missed birthdays, anniversaries, the quiet moments of courage that never make the headlines," Dyer said. "So today we gather to say two simple but powerful words: thank you."

What's next:

The Stand Down event, now in its third year, runs until 2 p.m. and connects veterans with a variety of local organizations offering benefits assistance, healthcare information, and employment support. This year marks the first time the resource fair has been held immediately after the Veterans Day ceremony.