Intoxicated man leads high speed chase with toddler in the car, Gwinnett County police say

A 21-year-old man believed to be under the influence was arrested after leading Gwinnett County police on a chase. The man allegedly tried to make a run for it with a toddler in his arms.

The Gwinnett County Police Department was in the midst of a five-day detail targeting racing, reckless driving and DUI when Alessio Vaduva was reportedly seen speeding on I-85 at around 1 a.m. on June 14.

The officer who saw Vaduva's black BMW tried to pull him over, but he fled at a high rate of speed. The officer caught that moment on his dash camera.

Though Vaduva allegedly cut his headlights off and attempted to evade the officer on the ground, the aviation unit was tracking him from the sky.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

Video showed Vaduva pulling into a residential neighborhood in Duluth and exiting the car, appearing to carry something in his ars.

When the police caught up with him, they realized it was a two-year-old child.

(Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

Vaduva was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. He has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, speeding, unsafe lane change, driving without headlights, defective tires, operating unsafe vehicle, failure to obey traffic control device, child restraint violation, and duty upon striking fixture.

Alessio Vaduva (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

The child, who was unharmed, was released to a family member.