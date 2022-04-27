Fugitive charged with internet crimes against children caught by Gwinnett County deputies

article

A fugitive wanted on multiple counts of attempted child molestation and internet crimes against children is behind bars after he was caught by Gwinnett County deputies.

Officials say Thomas George Kaercher is charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated child molestation, electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, computer pornography, and obscene internet contact with a child.

Accrording to deputies, the original indecent happened in 2020 in Gwinnett County.

After Kaercher allegedly did not appear before a judge on his scheduled court date, authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators found Kaercher in Savannah.

He is now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.