Gwinnett County names 1st-ever Black fire chief

Gwinnett County has made history by naming its first-ever Black fire chief.

Tuesday, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved the recommendation to appoint Fred Cephas as fire chief.

Cephas will replace previous chief Russell Knick, who served in the position since 2018 and is moving into a leadership position within the County Administrator's Office.

As a teenager growing up in Mobile, Alabama, Cephas admired the hard work that he saw in firefighting.

After joining the Air Force in 1996, he was assigned as a first responder at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Once out of the military, Cephas served the Winston-Salem Fire Department before moving to Gwinnett County in 2001.

Cephas quickly rose through the ranks - eventually becoming deputy fire chief in 2020.

"With his military background and over 20 years of experience in Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services, Fred brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role as chief," County Administrator Glenn Stephens said. "As deputy chief, he strengthened operations within the department and increased trust within the community, and I look forward to seeing where he leads the department in the future. At the same time, we are fortunate to retain Russell’s experience and leadership as he transitions into a new role."

In a statement, Cephas said the commitment, resilience, and courage he saw in the men and women of the Gwinnett County Fire Department made him proud to lead the department.

"I’m committed to serving others – and at its core, that’s what public service and public safety are all about," said Cephas. "I am truly honored and humbled to continue to serve the county that I love, while understanding there is still more work to be done."

Cephas' promotion will be effective April 1.