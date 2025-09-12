Arrested with a child, enough fentanyl to kill 12M people in her car

article

The Brief Celia Lara-Rios is accused of trafficking 24.9 kilos of fentanyl, enough to potentially kill over 12 million people, according to the DEA. Lara-Rios is linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and was arrested with a child in her car. Lara-Rios faces charges of drug trafficking and using communication facilities for felony drug activities, with an ICE hold on her record.



A Gwinnett County woman with ties to a Mexican drug cartel is behind bars accused of trafficking more than 24 kilos of fentanyl.

What we know:

Celia Lara-Rios, 34, was arrested in Gwinnett County by Auburn Police in July.

According to her arrest warrant, she was knowingly in "possession of 24,958 grams or more of fentanyl of any mixture." That's roughly 24.9 kilos of the drug, which is enough fentanyl to kill more than 12 million people, according to the DEA.

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office tells FOX 5 that Lara-Rios is linked to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and when she was arrested she had a child in the car with her.

According to Lara-Rios’ arrest warrants, she faces two charges: trafficking in Morphine, Opium, or Heroin (more than 28 grams) and use of a communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office jail log, Lara-Rios has an ICE hold.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the amount seized was all fentanyl or a mixture of other drugs.

What's next:

Lara-Rios is set for a bond hearing on Tuesday, but that was waived.