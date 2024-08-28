Fentanyl, meth, weed, coke, guns and gangs: Gwinnett County makes record-breaking drug bust

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office celebrated a major victory after they charged 47 people in a drug trafficking sting.

Deputies seized a record number of drugs and pills for the county.

"This is really important work, so I am proud of the men and women of the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office for making this seizure," Deputy Chief Cleo Atwater said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Drugs, guns, money and cars were all recovered in a long undercover sting.

"Many people believe once someone has been charged with a crime or convicted and they go to a correctional facility, their criminal activity days are over, and that's simply not true," Atwater said.

A total of 47 people were charged. This number includes Ulisses Chavez, known as "Rider" or "Gordo" and Jose Adame, known as "Sniper." Both of them were already behind bars. Atwater says that didn't stop them from helping to orchestrate things for those walking free.

"They are behind bars and they are connected with the Mexican drug cartels, specifically in this case, and often times, in general," Atwater said.

It was a nine-month organization that culminated in seizing nearly $312,000, 14 guns, 194 kilos of meth, 36 kilos of cocaine, six kilos of weed, more than 300 fentanyl pills and several vehicles.

"It's really trying to protect the most vulnerable population. Our children are susceptible to gangs, the recruitment of our children has not slowed down. In fact, it's increased," Atwater warned parents.

Charges range from racketeering to drug trafficking and gun charges.

Atwater said two more people could also face charges as well.