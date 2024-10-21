Loganville man gets life in prison over 2021 drive-by murder

article

A Loganville man has been found guilty of murder in a drive-by shooting from 2021.

A Gwinnett County jury convicted 21-year-old Makilyn Chavon Manzie of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony stemming from the shooting that claimed the life of 20-year-old Devond Holmes.

The morning of March 13, 2021, officials said the victim and a man named Demontries Rule were asleep in Holmes' SUV which was parked in front of Rule's home on Foxberry Run in Loganville.

At around 6:30 a.m., Rule was reportedly awakened by gunfire. He was shot in his arm. Holmes was killed.

Ring Doorbell footage showed a black sedan driving on the street, and shooting into the SUV as it passed.

The sedan was later matched to Manzie, who was just 17 at the time.

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide in Loganville. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

The jury saw evidence that showed Manzie made the mile-drive to Rule's neighborhood multiple times before the shooting. The day of, he reportedly turned off his phone and the security cameras at his house. Immediately after the shooting, Manzie also allegedly texted his girlfriend, instructing her to report the gun used in the crime as stolen.

When he was found, arrested and questioned, Manzie reportedly told police that Holmes had recently robbed him.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson called the crime "premeditated," "outrageous," and "intolerable."

Manzie was sentenced to life without parole, plus an additional 25 years.