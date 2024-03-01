Gwinnett County warning residents about recent coyote sightings

article

Gwinnett County police are warning residents to be aware of coyotes being sighted around the metro Atlanta area.

Officials say the coyote breeding season typically runs from late February to early March, which means that the animals are searching for more food and protection.

Residents are being urged not to leave small pets unattended or left alone at night.

"Attacks can happen while animals are off-leash in a yard enclosed by a fence," the Gwinnett County Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Officials say coyote attacks are most common between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., while cat assaults usually happen between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Residents should also avoid leaving food and trash out at night.

While the animals are wild, officials say attacks on humans are uncommon, and most reports they've received are just coyote sightings.