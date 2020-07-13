Gwinnett County court employee tests positive for COVID-19, office closed

The Gwinnett County Clerk of Court's office has been closed after officials say a deputy clerk tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Clerk's of Court, the employee notified management that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the night of June 10.

Officials say the employee was a deputy clerk and "typically interacts with the public."

Officials have notified all individuals who had direct contact with the employee and directed them to self-quarantine. The employee's workspace and all common areas will also be disinfected and sanitized.

The employee has been placed on leave until cleared by a physician that they are able to return to work.

“We are following recommendations from the CDC and taking all necessary precautions to protect our employees, judicial partners and the public, Chief Deputy Clerk Tiana Garner said. "Our thoughts and prayers for a quick recovery are with our employee.”

Due to the positive test, the Clerk's office at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration center will be closed to the public until Monday, July 27. The court's satellite office at the Gwinnett County Detention Center will keep its normal operations.

