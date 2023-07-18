Men use fake ID in attempt to steal $250K from Gwinnett County business, police say

article

Gwinnett County police are searching for two men accused of trying to steal $250,000 from a Bank of America account.

The alleged attempted fraud happened on May 18 at the Bank of America on the 5500 block of Peachtree Parkway.

That day, police say the two men entered and one of them presented himself as the owner of a metro Atlanta recycling business.

Using fraudulent documents, officials say the men tried to get $250.000 transferred from the business' account to them.

The two men were able to get their hands on a cashier's check for the amount, but the actual owners of the business canceled the check after being notified during the security process.

Detectives shared security photos of the men in the hopes that someone can help identify them and prevent anyone else from being tricked by the reported scheme.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).