Gwinnett County addressing areas with less vaccine access

A partnership between Gwinnett County and Eastside Medical Center in Snellville will apply to utilize American Rescue Plan funds to expand COVID-19 vaccine access.

Eastside Medical Center will offer first and second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting Tuesday to recipients 18 years old and older.

Eastside is administering vaccinations from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays in June at 1800 Tree Lane, Suite 250 in Snellville.

There are 25 vaccination slots per hour.

"I thank Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson for her leadership and the Eastside Medical Center for stepping up to make it easier for Gwinnett residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine," said U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga. "We know some of our diverse communities are lagging in vaccination rates. This critical initiative, funded by the American Rescue Plan, addresses zones in Gwinnett where there are fewer health providers and pharmacies and therefore, less access to the vaccine. This is not just about the health of an individual but the health of our community."

Gwinnett County is applying for an American Rescue Plan-funded FEMA grant to support the vaccine clinic and reach underserved populations and areas that have been lagging in vaccine access in the southern part of Gwinnett County. By July 4, the White House wants 70 percent of all eligible adults to get their first vaccination dose.

"As COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett County, the state of Georgia and the country continue to decline, we want to make sure the trend stays positive," said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. "I am thrilled to team up with Eastside Medical Center to continue making vaccines more accessible and help us expand our reach to an even greater audience."

