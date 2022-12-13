Corrections officer killed in shooting at Gwinnett Correctional Center

A Gwinnett County corrections officer has been killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning at the Gwinnett Correctional Center, officials say.

Authorities tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at around 6:20 a.m. at the facility, which is located on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive.

At the scene, officers found 59-year-old Scott Riner shot to death in the parking lot of the facility.

Gwinnett Police Department's Sgt. Jennifer Richter says at this time, they believe the shooting happened during a confrontation with a suspect in the parking lot while Riner was heading to work. The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

Scott Riner (Gwinnett County Police)

"Right now this is a very active scene, a very active investigation," Richter said. "Our detectives and officers are following up on leads."

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled the scene on foot.

Riner was an employee at the correctional facility for around 10 years.

The shooting investigation led to the temporary shutdown of the Gwinnett Online Campus, which is also located on Hi Hope Road. School officials say final exams will be rescheduled and students should not come to campus. Dyler Elementary Schoool and DFreeman's Mill Elementary School has also been put on a soft lockdown while police search for the suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.