Gwinnett church hosts Saturday Oktoberfest celebration

Lilburn’s Trinity Lutheran Church is celebrating the Oktoberfest season with a big party this weekend — and you’re invited to slip on your lederhosen, raise a stein, and join in on the fun!

Trinity Lutheran Church’s Oktoberfest 2024 is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1826 Killian Hill Road Southwest. This is the 21st year the church has hosted the event, which serves as a fundraiser for community organizations; this year, all profits above cost will be donated to Home of Hope, Lilburn Co-op, and Relay for Life of Gwinnett.

As you’d expect from any good Oktoberfest event, organizers say there will be German food and beer for sale, live music and dancing, and an arts and crafts fair for those looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping. There’s also a kids' carnival area with activities for the younger guests, including face painting and a petting zoo!

Oktoberfest admission is $4 per person at the door, and free for children 10 years old and younger. The craft fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with live entertainment beginning at noon. For more information on the event, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Trinity Lutheran Church, getting an exclusive sneak peek at this year’s big celebration!