Gunshot victim found after crash in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Newton County authorities are investigating after a single-vehicle crash led deputies to discover one of the occupants had been shot.
What we know:
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 2:20 a.m. Monday to a crash on Newton Factory Bridge Road in Covington.
When deputies arrived, they found two injured people at the scene. Investigators said one person had sustained a gunshot wound, while the second person suffered a leg injury in the crash.
Both individuals were airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities have not released information about the victims or what may have led to the shooting and crash.
What's next:
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Kurt Collins at kcollins@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1428. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 678-625-1585 or emailing anonymoustipline@newtonsheriffga.org.