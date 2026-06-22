Gunshot victim found after crash in Newton County

article

The Brief Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Newton County. Deputies discovered one of the victims had suffered a gunshot wound. Both individuals were airlifted to a hospital as investigators work to determine what happened.



Newton County authorities are investigating after a single-vehicle crash led deputies to discover one of the occupants had been shot.

What we know:

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 2:20 a.m. Monday to a crash on Newton Factory Bridge Road in Covington.

When deputies arrived, they found two injured people at the scene. Investigators said one person had sustained a gunshot wound, while the second person suffered a leg injury in the crash.

Both individuals were airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released information about the victims or what may have led to the shooting and crash.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Kurt Collins at kcollins@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1428. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 678-625-1585 or emailing anonymoustipline@newtonsheriffga.org.