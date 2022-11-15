Gunman wanted for violent robbery at East Point beauty store

article

Police have released the image of a man investigators believe shot a woman Tuesday during an attempted robbery at an East Point beauty shop.

It happened at Beauty World Beauty Supply located in Washington Plaza located in the 3100 block of Washington Road near Harris Drive.

Police say officers arriving at the scene found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

East Point police investigate a violent robbery where a woman was shot at a beauty shop along Washington Road on Nov. 15, 2022. (FOX 5)

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a blue hoodie with white trim, a black mask, and dark pants.

Investigators hope someone recognizes the man and calls the police. Anyone with further information in the case can call the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.

