Gunman opens fire on officer performing traffic stop in NW Atlanta

Police are searching for a gunman who shot at an officer in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 an officer pulled over an orange Dodge Hellcat at Johnson and Rockdale roads.

During the traffic stop, a suspect inside the vehicle opened fire, hitting the officer's car, police said.

After the shooting, the people inside the car fled the scene on foot. Police are now examining the Hellcat to see if they can identify anyone involved.

The officer was not hurt in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

