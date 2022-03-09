Gunman in deadly shooting at DeKalb shopping plaza charged with murder

article

A 23-year-old man, who police say shot someone to death at a shopping center in DeKalb County, is in custody.

The DeKalb County Police Department said 23-year-old Richard Hardon fatally shot a man just after 4 a.m. on March 2 at Austin Plaza on Glenwood Road.

Clayton County Police Department officers arrested Hardon, who faces murder.

Police have not released the identity of the victim and details about what led up to the shooting are limited.

