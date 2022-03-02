Man found shot to death in front of DeKalb County shopping complex

article

Officers are investigating a deadly shooting at a DeKalb County shopping complex early Wednesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, the DeKalb County Police Department were called to the 4400 block of Glenwood Road south of Decatur.

At the scene, investigators found a man shot to death on the sidewalk in front of the Austin Plaza shopping complex.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.

