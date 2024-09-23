Man found guilty of killing Gwinnett County grandmother in shooting targeting her grandson

article

A Gwinnett County jury has found a man guilty of murdering a grandmother while trying to kill her teenage grandson at a Snellville hotel.

On Friday, jurors found 27-year-old Tyree J. Simmons guilty of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, first-degree criminal damage to property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officials say the charges stem from a shooting at the Intown Suites off of Stone Mountain Highway on Feb. 22, 2022.

That morning, officials say 64-year-old Christine Walker was sleeping in the hotel room that she shared with her 17-year-old grandson. Around 4:30 a.m., the teen went to the bathroom and heard gunshots. When he went out to investigate, he found Walker shot in the head.

Investigators say Simmons had a previous altercation with the teen and had reportedly pointed a gun at him that was equipped with a device that could turn a Glock into an automatic weapon.

After taking Simmons into custody on an unrelated warrant, officials say the man changed his story multiple times and denied having a weapon. Police later found the Glock hidden in the stove during a search of the hotel room where he was staying.

"Christine Walker was asleep when the defendant opened fire into her room," Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "All she did was take responsibility for raising her grandson. She did not deserve to be murdered this way. The fact that he had a switch, which turned his semi-automatic handgun into an automatic weapon, makes this crime especially egregious. Our hearts pour out for Ms. Walker’s grandson and for her family and loved ones."

Simmons will be sentenced at a later date. He faces life in prison.