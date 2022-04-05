Man charged in deadly shooting of woman at Lilburn hotel

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department identified a 24-year-old man charged in the deadly shooting of a woman in a Lilburn hotel.

Police said Tyree J. Simmons shot and killed 64-year-old Christine Walker while she was sleeping in the Intown Suites on Feb. 22 off of Stone Mountain Highway.

Walker was already in Gwinnett County Detention Center for unrelated charges. He faces malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police found the woman with a gunshot wound at 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately say she was the intended target of the shooting, but the preliminary investigation indicated bullets pierced the hotel room walls.

