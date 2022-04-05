Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:31 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
11
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:33 PM EDT until TUE 11:43 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 2:44 PM EDT until TUE 8:45 PM EDT, Cherokee County, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Dougherty County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 3:43 PM EDT until TUE 4:45 PM EDT, Dougherty County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 3:46 PM EDT until TUE 4:45 PM EDT, Dougherty County, Irwin County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:42 PM EDT until WED 1:03 AM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County, Irwin County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County

Man charged in deadly shooting of woman at Lilburn hotel

Published 
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Tyree J. Simmons, 24

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department identified a 24-year-old man charged in the deadly shooting of a woman in a Lilburn hotel

Police said Tyree J. Simmons shot and killed 64-year-old Christine Walker while she was sleeping in the Intown Suites on Feb. 22 off of Stone Mountain Highway.

Walker was already in Gwinnett County Detention Center for unrelated charges. He faces malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 

Police found the woman with a gunshot wound at 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. 

Police did not immediately say she was the intended target of the shooting, but the preliminary investigation indicated bullets pierced the hotel room walls. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE