Gunfire at a rural crossroads country store leaves one woman critically injured

The Brief Deshante Clements, 35, was arrested after a woman was shot in the head inside a car parked at a rocky mount community country store in Meriwether County. The victim remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital while investigators search for a motive. A magistrate judge allowed bond for Clements, who has since been released from jail.



A Meriwether County sheriff's deputy arrested a Greenville man after he allegedly shot a woman in the head outside a rural gas station last Sunday.

Deshante Clements, 35, faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the shocking parking lot attack.

Meriwether County gas station shooting

What we know:

The gunfire erupted last Sunday at a small country store in the quiet Rocky Mount community. Meriwether County Sheriff's deputies say Clements and a woman were sitting inside a car in the parking lot when he shot her in the head.

The victim is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Clements has been charged with aggravated assault and a firearms offense, but a magistrate judge has already allowed bond, and he is out of jail.

Isolated domestic incident investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the shooting. The sheriff's office confirmed the incident was isolated and domestic-related, but they cannot find a definitive motive until the victim is well enough to communicate with them.

Potential for additional charges

What's next:

The sheriff noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities will continue to review the case as the victim recovers, which could lead to additional charges against Clements.