Gunfire at a rural crossroads country store leaves one woman critically injured
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - A Meriwether County sheriff's deputy arrested a Greenville man after he allegedly shot a woman in the head outside a rural gas station last Sunday.
Deshante Clements, 35, faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the shocking parking lot attack.
Meriwether County gas station shooting
What we know:
The gunfire erupted last Sunday at a small country store in the quiet Rocky Mount community. Meriwether County Sheriff's deputies say Clements and a woman were sitting inside a car in the parking lot when he shot her in the head.
The victim is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Clements has been charged with aggravated assault and a firearms offense, but a magistrate judge has already allowed bond, and he is out of jail.
Isolated domestic incident investigation
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the shooting. The sheriff's office confirmed the incident was isolated and domestic-related, but they cannot find a definitive motive until the victim is well enough to communicate with them.
Potential for additional charges
What's next:
The sheriff noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities will continue to review the case as the victim recovers, which could lead to additional charges against Clements.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Doug Evans, who spoke directly with the Meriwether County sheriff regarding the active investigation and arrest records.