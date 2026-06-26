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Gunfire at a rural crossroads country store leaves one woman critically injured

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Meriwether County
Published June 26, 2026 7:53 PM EDT
Published June 26, 2026 7:53 PM EDT
Suspect shoots woman in head inside vehicle
Suspect shoots woman in head inside vehicle

Suspect shoots woman in head inside vehicle

A 35-year-old suspect faces aggravated assault charges after shooting a woman in the head inside a car parked at a rural country store, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office.  

The Brief

    • Deshante Clements, 35, was arrested after a woman was shot in the head inside a car parked at a rocky mount community country store in Meriwether County. 
    • The victim remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital while investigators search for a motive. 
    • A magistrate judge allowed bond for Clements, who has since been released from jail. 

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - A Meriwether County sheriff's deputy arrested a Greenville man after he allegedly shot a woman in the head outside a rural gas station last Sunday. 

Deshante Clements, 35, faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the shocking parking lot attack. 

Meriwether County gas station shooting

What we know:

The gunfire erupted last Sunday at a small country store in the quiet Rocky Mount community. Meriwether County Sheriff's deputies say Clements and a woman were sitting inside a car in the parking lot when he shot her in the head. 

The victim is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Clements has been charged with aggravated assault and a firearms offense, but a magistrate judge has already allowed bond, and he is out of jail. 

Isolated domestic incident investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the shooting. The sheriff's office confirmed the incident was isolated and domestic-related, but they cannot find a definitive motive until the victim is well enough to communicate with them. 

Potential for additional charges

What's next:

The sheriff noted that the investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities will continue to review the case as the victim recovers, which could lead to additional charges against Clements. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Doug Evans, who spoke directly with the Meriwether County sheriff regarding the active investigation and arrest records. 

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