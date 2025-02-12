Gun sales tax holiday bill passes state Senate, moves to House

The Brief The Georgia Senate passed a bill to create a sales tax holiday for firearms purchases in the state. Democrats are criticizing Republicans for passing the legislation months after the Apalachee High School shooting. The measure now goes to the House for consideration.



Last year's deadly shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County took center stage at the State Capitol Wednesday, as senators debated a bill to create a sales tax holiday for firearms purchases.

What they're saying:

Democrats criticized Republican lawmakers pushing for a sales tax holiday for gun purchases in the wake of September's school shooting at Apalachee.

"Mason, Christian, Richard and Christina were all killed by an AR-15 and yet today the first action we are taking in this senate body is to give a sales tax holiday so that people can buy more guns like this," said Democratic state Senator RaShaun Kemp of Atlanta.

The other side:

Republicans accused Democrats of politicizing the tragedy.

"Don't go standing on the bodies of children because you don't like the Second Amendment,"Republican state Senator Randy Robertson told Democratic senators during Wednesday's debate. "That's disgusting."

State Senator Jason Anavitarte, a Republican, is sponsoring the legislation.

Why you should care:

SB 47 would create an 11-day sales tax holiday for guns, gun safes, and ammunition in the month of October.

Stocks, barrels, scopes and magazines would also be exempt from sales tax.

"I don't think what happened at Apalachee or other school shootings had anything to do with the Second Amendment or people wanting to keep themselves safe," Sen. Anavitarte told reporters.

Democrats said the bill is disrespectful to gun violence victims and survivors.



"How's that helping Georgia? How is that helping any of us console the families that we lost," said Democratic state Senator Emmanuel Jones.

The bill passed along party lines. The measure now goes to the House for consideration.