Gun maker Remington expanding Georgia facility

America's oldest gun maker is expanding in Georgia.

After 208 years, Remington is closing its upstate New York factory and moving more production to the Peach State.

The company already has a manufacturing facility in LeGrange and will expand operations there.

Remington announced the plans for the move in 2021, saying it will invest $100 million in Georgia over a five-year period and create more than 800 jobs.

"We are very excited to come to Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry," said Ken D’Arcy, the RemArms CEO. "Between the support we’ve received from the state and from Scott Malone and Kelley Bush of the City of LaGrange Economic Development Authority, we cannot wait to expand our company in Georgia."

Remington began making flintlock rifles in the New York area in 1816. Though guns historically have been its prime product, Remington also made typewriters, sewing machines and other consumer items.

The company and its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018, citing slumping sales as well as legal and financial pressure after the Sandy Hook school shooting that killed 20 first-graders and six adults. A Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle was used in the massacre.

Family members of victims and a survivor of the shooting who filed a 2015 lawsuit against Remington settled in 2022 for $73 million.

A second bankruptcy filing was made in July 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.