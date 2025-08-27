Gun fired at Skipstone Academy in Spalding County, classes canceled

The Brief A student fired a gun inside a bathroom at Skipstone Academy in Spalding County on Wednesday but no students were injured. Deputies say the student left a suicide note and was taken to the hospital for evaluation after being taken into custody. Parents were reunited with their children, and classes at Skipstone Academy are canceled Thursday and Friday.



A student is in custody after a gun was fired inside a bathroom at Skipstone Academy on Baptist Camp Road, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

What we know:

Deputies responded within minutes after receiving a call about the gunshot. When they entered the bathroom where staff reported the sound originated, they found a student inside, took him into custody, and recovered a firearm. No students were injured.

In an update, Sheriff Darrell Dix said the student had left a suicide note and intended to take his own life but did not follow through. The student was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Deputies and investigators remained on campus Wednesday afternoon. Parents were being reunified with their children, and officials announced that classes at Skipstone Academy were canceled Thursday and Friday.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Dix called the outcome "a blessing," noting that no students were harmed. The investigation remains ongoing.