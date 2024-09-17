Gun, drugs, and stolen credit cards found during Fayette County traffic stop

In brief: Joshua Brown detained for drugs and stolen credit cards during a traffic stop. Multiple charges including drug distribution and illegal firearm possession. Arrest triggered by an outstanding probation violation warrant. Car search unearthed marijuana, scales, cell phones, mismatched credit cards, and a gun. Brown held without bond in Fayette County Jail.



Illegal drugs and stolen credit cards were found during a Fayette County traffic stop, deputies say.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Joshua Brown of Fayetteville was wanted for probation violation when he was stopped on Sept. 13. What they found in his car would lead to both charges and questions.

Deputies say Brown was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug-related items, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as during the commission of a crime.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Joshua Brown, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested during a traffic stop in Fayette County on Sept. 13. (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

He was pulled over, according to deputies, because he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Images obtained by FOX 5 show the inside of Brown's car, where deputies found a large quantity of marijuana, weight scales, several cell phones, and credit cards that were not in his name, as well as a gun.

Brown is being held in the Fayette County Jail without bond.