GSU police detain suspect after shooting near Auburn Avenue, Peachtree Street

On Nov. 30 at around 6:32 p.m., Georgia State University Police sought assistance from Atlanta Police in response to an incident involving a person shot near Auburn Avenue NE and Peachtree Street NW.

Upon reaching the location, officers found that a 31-year-old male victim had already been transported to a hospital, and a possible suspect was detained by Georgia State University Police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a physical altercation between the victim and the suspect escalated to gunfire. The Aggravated Assault Unit investigators responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this point. The condition of the victim is also unknown although police did say the victim was stable at time of transport.

Additionally, the possible suspect has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.