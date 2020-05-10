Expand / Collapse search

GSP: 17-year-old killed in deadly crash by car being pursued by Sheriff's vehicle

Clayton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle among the damaged in overnight crash

A stretch of Moreland Avenue was closed for several hours on Sunday following an overnight wreck.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly crash early Sunday morning closed Moreland Avenue, from Constitution Road to Bailey Street, for several hours. 

The crash happened  around 3:30 a.m. during a police chase involving a Clayton County Sheriff's vehicle according to officials.

FOX 5 spotted two vehicles collided on the north side of Moreland with severe damage; one vehicle's left side was completely crumpled. Not far was a Clayton County Sheriff's Office vehicle with minor damage to the back left side, stopped at the median.

A trail of glass and car parts extended nearly 100 yards from the crash.

The Georgia State Patrol  said the 17-year old driver of one car was killed when the vehicle being pursued struck her car, a 19-year old passener in that car was also critically injured.   The driver and three passengers in the car being pursued were also injured with unknown injuries.

Charges are pending in the case.

DeKalb County Police, Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta Police were all on scene, deploying a drone to capture the extensiveness of the site.

The incident happened in DeKalb's jurisdiction, but the investigation is being conducted by the Georgia State Patrol and the  Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 5 photographer Thomas Bradley spotted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill on  the scene; we have not heard back from the office regarding additional details.