GSP: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after car slides under tractor-trailer

article

One person is dead and another seriously injured after the car they were riding in slid under a turning tractor-trailer in Fairburn on Tuesday.

Investigators say that the tractor-trailer was turning left from Oakley Industrial Blvd. onto Stalwart Drive when two cars sped around the corner. Authorities say the first car was able to swerve and avoid the truck, but the second car crashed under the trailer of the semi.

Police said the driver was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition, but the passenger died at the scene.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

The Georgia State Patrol has since taken over the investigation.