Group of teens arrested in Peachtree City after burglary at CBD store

Peachtree City police have arrested a group of high school teens involved in a burglary at a local CBD store, where over $7,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

The burglary occurred late at night, with surveillance footage showing the group breaking the store's front door by throwing a large rock. One of the suspects slipped on the broken glass while fleeing.

Police were able to identify the teens after linking them to a stolen golf cart, one of several taken in the same area near their apartment complex.

Two juveniles, aged 15 and 16, were arrested. The 15-year-old, believed to be the ringleader, faces multiple felony charges, including second-degree burglary, theft by taking a motor vehicle, criminal damage, and identity fraud. The 16-year-old faces similar charges, excluding identity fraud.

Additionally, 18-year-old Thomas Mayfield, Jr. and 28-year-old Jaquan Green, both neighbors of the teens, were also charged with second-degree burglary. Police recovered significant evidence during a search of the suspects' apartments.

Interestingly, the two juveniles have already pleaded guilty to the charges.