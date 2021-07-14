Group of therapists offering free conflict resolution therapy

A group of therapists in Atlanta are offering free conflict resolution therapy as a part of Minority Mental Health Month.

Amanda Dee is a licensed therapist and is the founder of Black Female Therapists. This is a group and online platform that helps to make therapy more accessible and helps people connect with therapists in their area.

On Saturday, July 17, Dee and two other therapists will be offering free sessions focused on conflict resolution. You can apply for the free service here: Application for Free Therapy Service (google.com)

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5171 Redan Rd, Stone Mountain, GA 30088.

"One thing that we can't do is change things from happening. It's inevitable. Things are going to happen, it's how you deal with it, that's the key," Dee said. "You come in and we talk about what is going on. Is it, I'm mad at my coworker, I'm angry at home, my children didn't do this. We can give you tips and tools and do things that are more tangible for you to see more immediate results."

She said this service will be open to people who would otherwise not be able to afford therapy.

Black Female Therapists also has a "free therapy initiative", which uses money that has been raised to pay for therapy sessions. Last year, the group raised about $45,000.

"My hope is to do this more in low SES populations that may not have access. Therapy is expensive. I'm a therapist, I know, I have my own therapist. Bringing it in to these populations because it shouldn't be a luxury. We all are going through something and we want to be able to provide those supports to everyone else," Dee said.

Dee also hopes the skills people learn during their session will be passed on to others.

"A lot of these things, we didn't learn growing up. We are learning in the moment and trying to figure it out as you go. So once you know better and you can do better, you can say ‘hey, I can spread this to my friends or to my coworker or to my spouse’ and say 'hey, here's how I dealt with the same thing and here's how you can do it,'" she said.

You can find out more about Black Female Therapists here.

