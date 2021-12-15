Groundbreaking on memorial dedicated to victims of Atlanta Child Murders

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and other Atlanta leaders gathered for the groundbreaking for a memorial to the victims of the Atlanta Child Murders.

VICTIM OF ATLANTA CHILD MURDERS TO RECEIVE HEADSTONE AT MEMORIAL

The murders happened 40 years ago and claimed at least 29 children’s lives. Mayor Bottoms pushed the Atlanta Police Department to re-examine the cases. She also advocated for a memorial for those victims.

That memorial received a proper groundbreaking on Wednesday. The bottoms and several city leaders gathered at City Hall for that ceremony.

The memorial, which will include an eternal flame, will have the names of each known child and a place for families and other mourners to place flowers and other tokens.

No word when the memorial will be completed.

