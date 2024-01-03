Sandy Springs police taking action against wild, underage parties

Police in Sandy Spring charged a couple of people for hosting wild parties over the weekend. It was New Year's Eve, and the parties were getting rowdy. Officers say neighbors started complaining about the noise and the crowd.

"The 911 center, ChatComm, received multiple calls on two different locations," said Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Leon Millholland.

Police pulled up to a house on Grosvenor Place and found close to about a hundred people.

"Sandy Springs police arrived on the scene at the first location and observed an intoxicated juvenile female that had passed out, and found another individual that had an injury to his leg after a physical altercation," said Sgt. Millholland.

At around the same time, there was another large gathering just a few miles away on Dudley Lane.

"When officers arrived at the second location, they observed a juvenile that had fallen down the steps on the front porch. They went inside, they were playing beer pong. There was alcohol beverages around the residence," said Sgt. Millholland.

Police shut down the parties and the hosts were charged under a city ordinance with "keeping a disorderly house."

"I think we've all experienced a neighbor's party getting out of control," said Andrew Katz who grew up in Sandy Springs.

Katz says he's happy to see police taking action.

"These parties can get out of control and teenage drinking can lead to some dangerous things," said Katz.

Police hope parents and party hosts get the message, "Don't be a party to underage drinking."

"It has serious consequences. That's something Sandy Springs police we’re going to stand firm on, and it's not going to be tolerated," said Sgt. Millholland.