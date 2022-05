article

Griffin police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning near 1591 N. Expressway.

Officials described the involved vehicle as a 2014 to 2018 Cadillac ATS.

If you have any information about the investigation, please contact Investigator Powell at 470-771-3097 or email at rpowell@cityofgriffin.com and reference case #22-003300.