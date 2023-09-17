Griffin man on the spectrum gone missing

article

The City of Griffin Police Department needs help finding a man who went missing around 2 a.m. on Sunday. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Jermal Williams is a 39-year-old man said to be on the autism spectrum. He was last seen in the 1700 block of Park Court in Griffin.

He was wearing a gray t-shirt, red shorts, a blue jacket and gray Crocs. Williams was also described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

If you've seen him or know where he may be, please call the City of Griffin Police Department at 770-229-9911.