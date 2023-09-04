Greystone Amphitheater makes debut in Douglasville, Gladys Knight performs

Metro Atlanta can now revel in the sounds of live music at its newest outdoor concert venue, the Greystone Amphitheater, as Douglasville city leaders officially inaugurated the venue in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday night. The opening of this spectacular amphitheater marks the culmination of a multi-year effort to bring a top-tier entertainment destination to the region.

The evening's special guest host, FOX 5 Atlanta's Paul Milliken, guided the festivities, making it a memorable event for all in attendance. The highlight of the night was a sold-out concert performance by none other than the legendary "Empress of Soul," Gladys Knight, who graced the stage with her iconic presence.

The Greystone Amphitheater has already secured an impressive lineup of artists for upcoming performances. Grammy-nominated saxophonist "Boney James" is set to enchant audiences on September 9th with his melodic tunes. Following that, on September 16th, Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes will take the stage, promising a night of unforgettable music.

The Greystone Amphitheater promises to be a premier destination for music enthusiasts in Metro Atlanta, offering world-class performances in a stunning outdoor setting. With the likes of Gladys Knight, Boney James, and LeAnn Rimes on the roster, the venue is poised to become a hub for music lovers across the region.