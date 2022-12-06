Georgia man sentenced in 2021 malice murder of South Carolina truck driver

article

A man on trial for murdering a truck driver in what police have described as an act of road rage was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

22-year-old Deron Bell entered a guilty plea on Nov. 29 for the April 2021 malice murder of 30-year-old Joseph Lee Briggs, Jr. of South Carolina.

Police said Bell fired three rounds into the driver side of Briggs' truck door, hitting him twice and ultimately killing him on I-20 in Greensboro around 6:30 a.m. that morning.

Bell then fled to Baton Rouge in Louisiana where officials said he hid out for a year. The U.S. Marshals Service found him after a 10-month-long manhunt.