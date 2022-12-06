Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:15 AM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
4
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 6:13 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 5:17 PM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County

Georgia man sentenced in 2021 malice murder of South Carolina truck driver

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Greene County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Deron Bell, 22. (Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation) (Supplied)

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. - A man on trial for murdering a truck driver in what police have described as an act of road rage was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

22-year-old Deron Bell entered a guilty plea on Nov. 29 for the April 2021 malice murder of 30-year-old Joseph Lee Briggs, Jr. of South Carolina.

AUTHORITIES ID NORCROSS MAN AS SUSPECT IN GREENE COUNTY HOMICIDE

Police said Bell fired three rounds into the driver side of Briggs' truck door, hitting him twice and ultimately killing him on I-20 in Greensboro around 6:30 a.m. that morning.

Bell then fled to Baton Rouge in Louisiana where officials said he hid out for a year. The U.S. Marshals Service found him after a 10-month-long manhunt.