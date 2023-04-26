Expand / Collapse search
1 injured in Greenbriar Mall shooting, Atlanta Police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SW Atlanta
Officers were outside a reported shooting at Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta on April 26, 2023. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Police say one person was shot at Greenbriar Mall in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the mall located along Greenbriar Parkway SW.

FOX 5 spotted officers outside the food court entrance.

Atlanta Police have not released too many details about the shooting, but say the victim was alert, conscious and breathing.

The name of the person has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

FOX 5 is working to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.