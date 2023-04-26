1 injured in Greenbriar Mall shooting, Atlanta Police say

article

Police say one person was shot at Greenbriar Mall in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the mall located along Greenbriar Parkway SW.

FOX 5 spotted officers outside the food court entrance.

Atlanta Police have not released too many details about the shooting, but say the victim was alert, conscious and breathing.

The name of the person has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.