Homeowner shoots intruder at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man during a confrontation at an Atlanta apartment complex early Monday morning.

The gunfire happened shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway.

Officers on the scene tell FOX 5 that someone living at the complex shot a 26-year-old man who he believed was breaking into his home.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say earlier that night, they were called to the same apartment and encountered the man, who told them that he lived at the complex and was described as "belligerent." They say that man was the same person who was shot and killed a short time later.

Investigators are now working to determine whether this was actually an attempted burglary or if the man accidentally was trying to get into the wrong apartment.

Officials have not released the identity of the homeowner or the victim in the shooting but have said that the two men did not know each other.

There's no word if the homeowner will face charges in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.