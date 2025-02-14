The Brief Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents The Greatest Show On Earth takes over Atlanta's State Farm Arena this weekend. The current tour was launched in September 2023 after an extended pause, during which the show was retooled using only human acts. The circus opens Friday evening and runs through Monday at State Farm Arena before moving up to Duluth's Gas South Arena.



When "The Greatest Show On Earth" returns to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena this evening, certain fans may recognize a familiar face right in the center of the ring.

Gwinnett County’s own Lauren Irving stars as "show guide" Aria in Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents The Greatest Show On Earth, opening at the downtown venue this evening and running for seven shows through Monday, Feb. 17. The circus then heads up the road to Duluth’s Gas South Arena for six performances starting Friday, Feb. 21.

Billed by producer Feld Entertainment as a "reimagined" version of the circus, the current tour was launched in September 2023 after an extended pause, during which the show was retooled using only human acts and focusing on high-energy elements aimed at entertaining multiple generations of ticker-holders. We’re told the show features 75 performers representing 18 nationalities — and acts include a triangular highwire and crisscross flying trapeze, BMX bike stunts, and Wesley, the One Wheel Wonder, who rides the world’s tallest unicycle!

And right in the middle of the action is actress, singer, and host Lauren Irving, who was born in Norcross and raised in Suwanee. Irving attended both North Gwinnett High School and Peachtree Ridge High School, and then went on to study at Rome’s Shorter University before beginning her professional performing career. As Aria, Irving is the show’s vocalist, singing several songs and leading the audience through the circus experience.

Showtimes at State Farm Arena are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturday, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, and 11 a.m. on Monday. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.