Grant puts together future educators, elementary school students for tutoring

Students and their tutors are learning from each other.

A $20,000 grant allows Georgia Gwinnett College students to tutor Alford Elementary School students.

The effect, school leaders say, is twofold.

Alford Elementary School students can now receive extra help with their studies thanks to a prestigious $20,000 grant from the Georgia Foundation for Public Education.

A $20,000 grant allows Georgia Gwinnett College students to tutor Alford Elementary School students.

It pays for a partnership between the elementary school and Georgia Gwinnett College tutors, who make more than a monetary gain from these sessions.

According to the US Department of Education, as of October 2022, four percent of all public school teaching positions were vacant.

Gwinnett County test scores showed the area Alford Elementary School students needed more specialized help with was math.

Since the partnership, Principal Shon Davis says there has been a visible difference, starting with student confidence.

The grant will only last so long. The partnership’s director hopes this is just the beginning of a pipeline, encouraged teachers promoting student success.