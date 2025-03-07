Grant Park fire displaces 10 residents, claims life of family dog

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Firefighters battle a house fire on the corner of Hill Street and Woodward Avenue in Grant Park in Atlanta on March 7, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A house fire in the Grant Park neighborhood of Atlanta displaced over six people and killed a dog. Firefighters responded to a heavy fire at a one-story, wood-frame home on Hill Street and Woodward Avenue. The response was upgraded due to reports of people trapped inside, with over 55 first responders assisting.



A house fire in the Grant Park neighborhood of Atlanta displaced more than a half-dozen people on Friday afternoon.

The blaze also killed a dog.

What we know:

According to officials with the Atlanta Fire Department, firefighters responded shortly before 4 p.m. to a one-story, wood-frame home on the corner of Hill Street and Woodward Avenue to find a heavy fire inside.

The response was upgraded due to reports of people trapped inside, and firefighters quickly entered the home to perform a search.

More than 55 first responders answered the call to assist.

Firefighters say the 8 to 10 people who lived in the home were all out when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to complete the search of the home in five minutes.

Fire officials say the home is a single-room occupancy home.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what assistance the residents are getting.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.