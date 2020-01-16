Grandfather killed outside Discount Mall

College Park police search for a man who shot and killed a grandfather who was acting as a peacemaker.

Detectives say 44-year-old Xavier Turner was trying to calm down his friend and another man outside the Discount Mall on Godby Road when someone pulled out a gun.

"He was the sweetest person you would ever meet. He would give you the clothes off his back. This is very hurtful," his sister Tiffany Turner Aldridge said with tears in her eyes.

1 KILLED, 1 INJURED IN SHOOTING A COLLEGE PARK DISCOUNT MALL

Xavier Turner has recently become a grandfather and did not get the opportunity to meet his granddaughter, 6-month-old Chastitee Britton. Britton and her parents were packing for the Atlanta trip when they got the call.

"I loved my dad and I know he loved us," son Donovan Britton of North Carolina said.

College Park police say they have a promising lead in the case. They also say they have surveillance video of the deadly shooting. The family indicated the suspect is a 20-year friend of Turner's who they do not know.

