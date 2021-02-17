Grand jury indicts Paulding County DA on bribery, false statement charges

article

A grand jury has indicted Paulding County District Attorney Donald Richard "Dick" Donovan on four felony charges including bribery and making false statements.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced the charges on Wednesday. Carr said Donovan sought to drop criminal charges against a client of the Cedartown Municipal Court prosecutor to curry favor to have charges dropped for one of his employees with whom he said he desired a sexual relationship. Carr said the dropping of those criminal charges was a bribe.

The indictments also state Donovan made false statements in a sworn affidavit when asked if he "wanted to have sex with this same employee of his office and denied describing fantasies regarding his desire to be physical with this employee."

In addition to the bribery and false swearing charges, Donovan faces two counts of violation of oath by a public officer. A Paulding County grand jury handed down those charges on Wednesday.

"We appreciate the Paulding County Grand Jury for their careful consideration of this case," Attorney General Chris Carr was quoted as saying in statement released shortly after the indictments were handed down. "District attorneys work for the people and swear an oath to faithfully and impartially discharge their duties. It is our duty to hold public officials who violate their oath accountable, and we look forward to presenting our case in court."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began investigating the case after the district attorney’s office employee came forward with allegations Donovan sexually harassed her.

"The GBI is dedicated to investigating corruption at all levels and working with prosecutors to help lead to a successful prosecution," said GBI Director Vic Reynolds.

If convicted on all counts, Donovan could serve up to 35 years in prison and pay up to $206,000 in fines.

Donovan has been the district attorney in Paulding County since 2010.

