Grammy winner Michael Bublé soars on new album 'Higher'

You’ve heard him sing, and you’ve seen him act. But with his latest music video, Grammy winner Michael Bublé is showing off his considerable dance skills, courtesy friend and collaborator Derek Hough.

"I think I was just so grateful that I had assembled this team of musical ‘Avengers’ that were so incredible that they really allowed me to execute and make the record of my dreams," says Bublé of the pure joy evident in the music video for "Higher," the title track from his new album. "And I needed vehicles for the record of my dreams. And one of the vehicles was, I knew I wanted a crazy music video for ‘Higher.’ I was ambitious, and I went and asked one of my best buddies, who just happens to be more ambitious than me: Derek Hough."

But Hough — who directed and choreographed the video — isn’t the only special collaborator on "Higher." The song itself was co-written by someone very close to Bublé. Someone with the same last name, in fact.

"My son Noah actually came up with the hook," says the singer-songwriter. "He came up with that hook, and a few months later I was writing with Ryan Tedder and Greg Wells, and I said, ‘Boys, can I just sing this thing my kid did?’ And we just started writing the song. And, when you write a lot, you come out of a lot of writing rooms and think, ‘That was a good day.’ But there’s very few times in your life when you walk out and go, ‘We just wrote a hit. Huge hit.’"

Along with his son, Bublé also got a little help from his high-profile friends on "Higher," including Paul McCartney and Willie Nelson. But one of the artist’s longest-running collaborations is his partnership with bubly sparkling water, for which the artist has appeared in commercials for several years. Their latest campaign together is called "see the bubly side."

"‘See the bubly side’ is basically about, if life hands you lemons, you make lemonade. And I think that’s something that we may need right now more than we ever have before, or as much as we’ve ever needed it," the artist says.

