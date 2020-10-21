Grammy winner Macy Gray hosts 'Good' fundraiser

When asked what she’s been up to over the past few months, Macy Gray has a quick answer: “Just trying to find the nearest spaceship so I can get out of here!"

In reality, the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter has been busier than ever, recording a new album and creating a nonprofit organization called My Good.

“My Good is a charity that supports the families who have lost loved ones due to police violence,” Gray explains. "We support with mental health services, financial need, helping pay for funerals, and just whatever families need in the aftermath."

When asked what inspired her to create the foundation, Gray points to the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Three men — one a former law enforcement officer — have been indicted in the shooting.

“This is a kid, you know? I have a son his age, and my first thought is the moms,” Gray says. "It's hard for them to grieve because so much is going on. And it's cool that we make a big deal of it, and cool that's we're fighting for change, but for the families, it's the worst thing in the world."

To raise money for My Good, Gray is hosting a Virtual Halloween Bingo Bash on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m., featuring musical performances, a costume contest, and — of course — bingo. The artist says the idea is to throw a great big Halloween party — one that will bring smiles during these troubled times.

And as for why she chose bingo as the party’s theme, Gray points back to her childhood.

“I’m from Ohio. The Midwest. Anybody who's from the Midwest plays bingo. You play bingo, you play cards. 'Cause there's not a whole lot going on out there all the time, so you learn bingo really early in life!"

For more information on My Good and the upcoming Virtual Halloween Bingo Bash, click here.

