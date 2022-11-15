Expand / Collapse search

2023 Grammy Awards nominations announced

By Alexa Mae Asperin
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Winners Photo Room article

Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LOS ANGELES - It's that time of year! 

The Recording Academy on Tuesday revealed the nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, with Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Adele topping the list of artists vying for trophies in the upcoming ceremony.

The nominations were announced during a livestream event originating from the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles. Grammy winners Dan + Shay and Cyndi Lauper performed during the announcement, while also helping to unveil some of the nominees.

Beyoncé scored a leading nine nominations, including nods in the top three categories of album, song and record of the year for her smash album "Renaissance" and hit "Break My Soul." Together with her husband JAY-Z, they are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammy history, with 88, according to the Recording Academy.

Kendrick Lamar earned eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile collected seven each. Lamar and Adele both joined Beyoncé with nominations in the top three Grammy categories, as did Lizzo and Harry Styles.

"Celebrating the miracle of music is at the core of everything we do at the Recording Academy and today we are proud and honored to celebrate music's power to lift people up and to bring them together," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "I'm energized by this year's slate of nominees and how each of them uses their craft to inspire us, and to remind us that music is our universal language. Each of these deserving nominees has helped to provide the world with an incredible soundtrack and is a true testament to how vibrant our entire music community truly is."

The final round of voting by members of the Academy which will determine the winners will take place Dec. 14, 2022–Jan. 4, 2023. 

The show will take place on Feb. 5 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Here is the complete list of the awards and nominees:

   Record of the Year
   ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down
   Adele - Easy on Me
   Beyoncé - Break My Soul
   Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
   Doja Cat - Woman
   Harry Styles - As It Was
   Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
   Lizzo - About Damn Time
   Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
   Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

   Album of the Year
   ABBA - Voyage
   Adele - 30
   Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
   Beyoncé - Renaissance
   Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
   Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
   Harry Styles - Harry's House
   Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
   Lizzo - Special
   Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

   Song of the Year
   Adele - Easy on Me
   Beyoncé - Break My Soul
   Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
   DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- God Did
   Gayle - ABCDEFU
   Harry Styles - As It Was
   Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
   Lizzo - About Damn Time
   Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
   Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

   Best New Artist
   Anitta
   Domi & JD Beck
   Latto
   Maneskin
   Molly Tuttle
   Muni Long
   Omar Apollo
   Samara Joy
   Tobe Nwigwe
   Wet Leg

   Best Pop Solo Performance
   Adele - Easy on Me
   Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
   Doja Cat - Woman
   Harry Styles - As It Was
   Lizzo - About Damn Time
   Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

   Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
   ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down
   Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
   Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
   Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
   Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

   Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
   Diana Ross - Thank You
   Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
   Michael Bublé - Higher
   Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
   Pentatonix - Evergreen

   Best Pop Vocal Album
   ABBA - Voyage
   Adele - 30
   Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
   Harry Styles - Harry's House
   Lizzo - Special

   Best Dance/Electronic Recording
   Beyoncé - Break My Soul
   Bonobo - Rosewood
   David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
   Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love
   Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
   Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

   Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
   Beyoncé - Renaissance
   Bonobo - Fragments
   Diplo - Diplo
   Odesza - The Last Goodbye
   Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

   Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
   Brad Mehldau - Jacob's Ladder
   Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight
   Grant Geissman - Blooz
   Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy
   Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

   Best Rock Performance
   Beck - Old Man
   The Black Keys - Wild Child
   Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
   Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
   Idles - Crawl!
   Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
   Turnstile - Holiday

   Best Metal Performance
   Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
   Megadeth - We'll Be Back
   Muse - Kill or Be Killed
   Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
   Turnstile - Blackout

   Best Rock Song
   Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
   Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
   Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
   Turnstile - Blackout
   The War on Drugs - Harmonia's Dream

   Best Rock Album
   The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
   Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
   Idles - Crawler
   Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
   Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
   Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

   Best Alternative Music Performance
   Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better Be a Mirrorball
   Big Thief - Certainty
   Florence and the Machine - King
   Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge
   Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

   Best Alternative Music Album
   Arcade Fire - WE
   Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
   Bjork - Fossora
   Wet Leg - Wet Leg
   Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

   Best R&B Performance
   Beyoncé - Virgo's Groove
   Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
   Lucky Daye - Over
   Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
   Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

   Best Traditional R&B Performance
   Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - 'Round Midnight
   Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin'
   Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa
   Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
   Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love

   Best R&B Song
   Beyoncé - Cuff It
   Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
   Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
   Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
   PJ Morton - Please Don't Walk Away

   Best Progressive R&B Album
   Cory Henry - Operation Funk
   Moonchild - Starfuit
   Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
   Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon
   Terrace Martin - Drones

   Best R&B Album
   Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
   Lucky Daye - Candy Drip
   Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
   PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
   Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

   Best Rap Performance
   DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- God Did
   Doja Cat - Vegas
   Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
   Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let's Go)
   Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

   Best Melodic Rap Performance
   DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
   Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
   Jack Harlow - First Class
   Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
   Latto - Big Energy (Live)

   Best Rap Song
   DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- God Did
   Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
   Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
   Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
   Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

   Best Rap Album
   DJ Khaled - God Did
   Future - I Never Liked You
   Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
   Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
   Pusha T - It's Almost Dry

   Best Country Solo Performance
   Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
   Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
   Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
   Willie Nelson - Live Forever
   Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

   Best Country Duo/Group Performance
   Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider's Prayer
   Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
   Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
   Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin' Your Memory
   Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
   Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Gonig Where the Lonely Go

   Best Country Song
   Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't
   Luke Combs - Doin' This
   Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
   Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy
   Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)
   Willie Nelson - I'll Love You Till the Day I Die

   Best Country Album
   Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
   Luke Combs - Growin' Up
   Maren Morris - Humble Quest
   Miranda Lambert - Palomino
   Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

   Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
   Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger
   Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana
   Mystic Mirror - White Sun
   Paul Avgerinos - Joy
   Will Ackerman - Positano Songs

   Best Improvised Jazz Solo
   Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)
   Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On
   John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko
   Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum
   Melissa Aldana - Falling
   Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species

   Best Jazz Vocal Album
   The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus
   Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black
   Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song
   The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty
   Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

   Best Jazz Instrumental Album
   Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone
   Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy
   Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton &
Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1
   Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza
Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
   Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion

   Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
   John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives
   Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms
   Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob
- Remembering Bob Freedman
   Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by
Michael Abene - Center Stage
   Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra -
Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

   Best Latin Jazz Album
   Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra
Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York
   Arturo Sandoval - Rhythm & Soul
   Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Crisálida
   Flora Purim - If You Will
   Miguel Zenón - Música de las Américas

   Best Gospel Performance/Song
   Doe - When I Pray
   Erica Campbell - Positive
   Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom
   PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers &
Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction
   Tye Tribbett - Get Up

   Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
   Chris Tomlin - Holy Forever
   Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music - God Really Loves
Us (Radio Version)
   Doe - So Good
   For King & Country & Hillary Scott - For God Is With Us
   Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future
   Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

   Best Gospel Album
   Doe - Clarity
   Maranda Curtis - Die to Live
   Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
   Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
   Tye Tribbett - All Things New

   Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
   Anne Wilson - My Jesus
   Chris Tomlin - Always
   Elevation Worship - Lion
   Maverick City Music - Breathe
   TobyMac - Life After Death

   Best Roots Gospel Album
   Gaither Vocal Band - Let's Just Praise the Lord
   Karen Peck & New River - 2:22
   Keith & Kristyn Getty - Confessio - Irish American Roots
   Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal
   Willie Nelson - The Willie Nelson Family

   Best Latin Pop Album
   Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
   Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
   Fonseca - Viajante
   Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
   Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +

   Best Música Urbana Album
   Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
   Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
   Farruko - La 167
   Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
   Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2

   Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
   Cimafunk - El Alimento
   Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes
   Gaby Moreno - Alegoría
   Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo
   Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen
   Rosalía - Motomami

   Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
   Chiquis - Abeja Reina
   Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido
   Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
   Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical
   Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)

   Best Tropical Latin Album
   Carlos Vives - Cumbiana II
   Marc Anthony - Pa'lla Voy
   La Santa Cecilia - Quiero Verte Feliz
   Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Imágenes Latinas
   Tito Nieves - Legendario

   Best American Roots Performance
   Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin' Ground
   Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
   Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It'll All Make Sense
(Bluegrass Version)
   Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty
   Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel

   Best Americana Performance
   Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again
   Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message
   Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind
   Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
   Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

   Best American Roots Song
   Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star
   Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
   Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
   Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
   Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - High and Lonesome
   Sheryl Crow - Forever

   Best Americana Album
   Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That...
   Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
   Dr. John - Things Happen That Way
   Keb' Mo' - Good to Be...
   Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise the Roof

   Best Bluegrass Album
   The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud
   The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray
   Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree
   Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain
   Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside

   Best Traditional Blues Album
   Buddy Guy - The Blues Don't Lie
   Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son
   Gov't Mule - Heavy Load Blues
   John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down
   Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

   Best Contemporary Blues Album
   Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance
   Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny
   Eric Gales - Crown
   North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail 
   Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far

   Best Folk Album
   Aoife O'Donovan - Age of Apathy
   Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line
   Judy Collins - Spellbound
   Madison Cunningham - Revealer
   Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street

   Best Regional Roots Music Album
   Halau Hula Keali'i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali'i o Nalani (Live at the
Getty Center)
   Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani
   Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man
   Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
   Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From
Tigerland - Full Circle

   Best Reggae Album
   Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
   Koffee - Gifted
   Protoje - Third Time's the Charm
   Sean Paul - Scorcha
   Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi

   Best Global Music Performance
   Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
   Burna Boy - Last Last
   Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
   Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
   Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

   Best Global Music Album
   Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba
   Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu
Delago - Between Us... (Live)
   Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat
   Burna Boy - Love, Damini
   Masa Takumi - Sakura

   Best Children's Music Album
   Alphabet Rockers - The Movement
   Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!
   Justin Roberts - Space Cadet
   Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos
   Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House

   Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
   Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense
   Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
   Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
   Questlove - Music Is History
   Viola Davis - Finding Me

   Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
   Amanda Gorman - Call Us What We Carry: Poems
   Amir Sulaiman - You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
   Ethelbert Miller - Black Men Are Precious
   J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door
   Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View

   Best Comedy Album
   Dave Chappelle - The Closer
   Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster
   Louis C.K. - Sorry
   Patton Oswalt - We All Scream
   Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent

   Best Musical Theater Album
   Original Broadway Cast - A Strange Loop
   New Broadway Cast - Caroline, or Change
   `Into the Woods' 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway
Cast Recording)
   Original Broadway Cast - MJ the Musical
   `Mr. Saturday Night' Original Cast - Mr. Saturday Night
   Original Broadway Cast - Six: Live on Opening Night

   Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
   Various Artists - Elvis
   Various Artists - Encanto
   Various Artists - Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series,
Season 4
   Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer - Top Gun:
Maverick
   Various Artists - West Side Story

   Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
   Germaine Franco - Encanto
   Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die
   Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
   Michael Giacchino - The Batman
   Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3

   Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
   Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite
   Bear McCreary - Call of Duty: Vanguard
   Christopher Tin - Old World
   Richard Jacques - Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
   Stephanie Economou - Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

   Best Song Written for Visual Media
   Beyoncé - Be Alive
   Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz,
Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno
   Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)
   Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand
   Taylor Swift - Carolina
   4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo &
Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U

   Best Instrumental Composition
   Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders)
Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
   Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge
   Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El
País Invisible
   Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales
   Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots

   Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
   Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An
Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
   Danny Elfman - Main Titles
   Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love
   Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer
- Scrapple From the Apple
   Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI

   Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
   Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
   Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
   Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)
   Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone
   Louis Cole - Let It Happen

   Best Recording Package
   Fann - Telos
   Soporus - Divers
   Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
   Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning
   Underoath - Voyeurist

   Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
   Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector's Edition Box Set)
   Danny Elfman - Big Mess
   The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden
'81, '82, '83
   They Might Be Giants - Book
   Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

   Best Album Notes
   Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
   Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings
   Doc Watson - Life's Work: A Retrospective
   Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942
   Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

   Best Historical Album
   Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982
   Doc Watson - Life's Work: A Retrospective
   Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern...
   Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981
Studio Sessions
   Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

   Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
   Amy Allen
   Laura Veltz
   Nija Charles
   The-Dream
   Tobias Jesso Jr.

   Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
   Baynk - Adolescence
   Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century
   Harry Styles - Harry's House
   Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
   Wet Leg - Wet Leg

   Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
   Boi-1da
   Dahi
   Dan Auerbach
   Dernst ``D'Mile'' Emile II
   Jack Antonoff

   Best Remixed Recording
   Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
   Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
   The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
   Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
   Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

   Best Immersive Audio Album
   Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun --
Beatitudes for a Wounded World
   The Chainsmokers - Memories...Do Not Open
   Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
   Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
   Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

   Best Engineered Album, Classical
   Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun --
Beatitudes for a Wounded World
   Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams -
Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
   Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates:
Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
   Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Beethoven & Stucky:
Orchestral Works
   Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

   Best Orchestral Performance
   Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams - John Williams: The Berlin Concert
   Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel - Dvorák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
   New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery,
Valerie Coleman
   Various Artists - Sila: The Breath of the World
   Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Stay on It

   Best Opera Recording
   Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Anthony
Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
   The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus -
Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
   The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Eurydice

   Best Choral Performance
   The Crossing - Born
   English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir - J.S. Bach: St. John
Passion, BWV 245
   The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus,
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric
Owens - Verdi's Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11

   Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
   Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
   Dover Quartet - Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 -- The
Middle Quartets
   Neave Trio - Musical Remembrances
   Publiquartet - What Is American
   Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

   Best Classical Instrumental Solo
   Daniil Trifonov - Bach: The Art of Life
   Hilary Hahn - Abels: Isolation Variation
   Mak Grgic - A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic
   Mitsuko Uchida - Beethoven: Diabelli Variations
   Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future

   Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
   Il Pomo d'Oro - Eden
   Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen - Stranger -
Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
   Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
   Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin - How Do I Find You
   Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J'Nai Bridges - Shawn E. Okpebholo:
Lord, How Come Me Here?

   Best Classical Compendium
   Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith -
The Lost Birds
   Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story
   The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - A Concert
for Ukraine
   Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra - Aspire

   Best Contemporary Classical Composition
   Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester - Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God
   Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music - Simon: Requiem for
the Enslaved
   Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet - Akiho: Ligneous Suite
   Jack Quartet - Bermel: Intonations
   Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact

   Best Music Video
   Adele - Easy on Me
   BTS - Yet to Come
   Doja Cat - Woman
   Harry Styles - As It Was
   Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
   Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

   Best Music Film
   Adele - Adele One Night Only
   Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2
   Justin Bieber - Our World
   Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
   Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
   Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.