Grady Memorial Hospital opening 5 health centers in areas of need

Grady Memorial Hospital says it's opening 5 new neighborhood health centers in areas of need in metro Atlanta.

Two clinics in Fulton County will be located in the Cascade Road neighborhood and the other will be located in the Lee and White area on the west side.

Three clinics will be located in DeKalb County. Those locations will be announced at the end of the month.

This will increase the number of available clinics to 11 and add mobile health services through mobile health vans and mobile mammography units.

Grady sent the following statement:

As metro Atlanta’s only Level 1 trauma center and a safety-net hospital, we know that the need for medical care is great – and that need grows every day. With the support of Fulton and DeKalb counties, we have already brought more primary and specialty care to the community. This agreement allows us to continue expanding access to healthcare for those who need it most. We are excited about our ongoing collaboration, which will help us achieve Grady’s mission of improving the overall health and well-being of every patient we serve.