Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:27 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
10
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:18 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:12 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:36 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:41 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:31 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:21 AM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Paulding County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Newton County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:24 PM EST, Cherokee County

Grady Memorial Hospital opening 5 health centers in areas of need

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Grady Memorial Hospital, shown here January 21, 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Frank Mullen / Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Grady Memorial Hospital says it's opening 5 new neighborhood health centers in areas of need in metro Atlanta.

Two clinics in Fulton County will be located in the Cascade Road neighborhood and the other will be located in the Lee and White area on the west side.

Three clinics will be located in DeKalb County. Those locations will be announced at the end of the month.

RELATED: Community frustrated over Wellstar's choice to close East Point clinic

This will increase the number of available clinics to 11 and add mobile health services through mobile health vans and mobile mammography units.

RELATED: Closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical puts pressure on area emergency departments

Grady sent the following statement:

As metro Atlanta’s only Level 1 trauma center and a safety-net hospital, we know that the need for medical care is great – and that need grows every day. With the support of Fulton and DeKalb counties, we have already brought more primary and specialty care to the community. This agreement allows us to continue expanding access to healthcare for those who need it most. We are excited about our ongoing collaboration, which will help us achieve Grady’s mission of improving the overall health and well-being of every patient we serve.