Murder suspect who escaped from Grady Memorial Hospital recaptured

With the help of detectives, the Georgia State Patrol was finally able to track down an inmate who escaped custody at Grady Memorial Hospital in September.

Carwon Marquavious Redding, 32, has been wanted since Sept. 27 when he managed to elude security at the hospital.

He was arrested the day before in connection to a murder that happened on April 14 at 1980 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Carwon Marqavious Redding (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Officials were offering up to $5,000 for information that could lead to his arrest. He was found in mid-October. Officials did not explain where he was hiding.

He is currently being held at the Fulton County Jail.