Grady launches state-of-the-art emergency medical helicopter

Grady Memorial Hospital is launching a new state-of-the-art medical helicopter aimed at saving more lives across metro Atlanta.

Officials say the new air ambulance is equipped with advanced life-support equipment designed for the highest level of care during emergency transport.

What we know:

The hospital developed the new helicopter in partnership with Air Methods, a company specializing in medical air transport.

Officials with Grady Health System say the aircraft can provide intensive care unit-level treatments to patients while on the move, allowing quicker access to trauma care while the patient is being rushed to the hospital.

Grady Air will be staffed by Grady medical personnel, including nurses, paramedics, and critical care specialists and Air Methods pilots. It has enough equipment to accommodate multiple caregivers at once.

The service will be available 24/7 across metro Atlanta and the region.

What they're saying:

"Time is of the essence when it comes to trauma care," said Dr. Ryan Fransman, medical director of Grady Air at Grady Health System. "Every minute we save in transporting a critically injured patient to our trauma center increases their chance of survival. As Atlanta’s only Level I trauma center, this new helicopter gives us the reach, speed, and medical capacity to make a real difference when every second counts."

What's next:

The hospital will celebrate the launch of the helicopter on Wednesday morning.