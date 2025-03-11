Grady Health seeking feedback for new freestanding ER in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Grady Health officials want the community's input before beginning construction of a new freestanding emergency room in the southern part of Fulton County.
The emergency room is set to open in the fall of 2026.
What we know:
Grady Memorial Hospital announced the construction plans last year.
The department will be located in Union City and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The new development is meant to help fill a gap and bring relief to what officials call a "healthcare desert."
"Union City is smack dab in the middle and decided geographically, that’s where that emergency department needed to be," said John Haupert, the president and CEO of Grady Health System.
The 20,000-square-foot ER will have 16 bays staffed by board-certified physicians, nurses and other clinicians ready to help with serious or life-threatening conditions.
The building will also offer imaging, lab services, a pharmacy, and more.
Funding for the campus will come from Fulton County and the federal government.
What you can do:
Hospital leaders want the public to weigh in about what they want to see at the facility.
You can respond to the short survey here.
The Source: Information for this information came from Grady Health System and previous FOX 5 reporting.